New COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Saturday tally in 3 months
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases declined to the lowest tally for a Saturday in three months as the country seeks to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 19,431 new COVID-19 infections, including 59 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,953,135, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The figure is the lowest Saturday tally since July 2, when the cases hit 10,708.
The latest virus wave, triggered by the spread of a highly contagious omicron variant, has been on a downturn since mid-August, when it peaked at above 180,000 cases.
The government lifted all outdoor mask mandates on Sept. 26, while maintaining the indoor mandates for further monitoring.
In October, the daily new cases have remained under 30,000, except for Wednesday.
New deaths from COVID-19 stood at 32 on Saturday, down nine from Friday, raising the death toll to 28,646.
The number of critically ill patients came to 287, down 42 from a day earlier.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) USFK brings new equipment to THAAD base to complete upgrade program
-
(LEAD) 12 N.K. warplanes fly in formation, apparently stage firing drills: S. Korean military
-
N. Korean leader touts Putin's leadership against 'U.S. threat' in birthday message
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
N. Korea draws up guidelines for emergency health crisis, natural disasters