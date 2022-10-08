Naver-published webcomic 'Lore Olympus' wins Harvey award
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- "Lore Olympus," a romance webcomic published by the South Korean platform for digital comics Naver Webtoon, received a Harvey award for the second consecutive year Saturday.
The webcomic series, created by New Zealand artist Rachel Smythe and published by Webtoon, the digital comics platform operated by internet portal Naver, was named the Digital Book of the Year for the second year in a row, at the 2022 Harvey Awards, according to the event's official Twitter page.
The Harvey Awards are one of the comic industry's oldest and most prestigious awards.
"Lore Olympus" became the first title to be honored for the second consecutive time in the Awards' Digital Book of the Year category, which has been awarded since 2018.
Launched in 2018, the series is a modern retelling of the relationship between the Greek goddess Persephone and god Hades. It has garnered 1.2 billion views since it was released on Naver Webtoon's platform for amateur creators.
In July, the series won the Best Webcomic prize at this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, founded in 1988 and regarded as the comics industry's equivalent of the Academy Awards.
"Hooray! Thank you so much to everyone for all the support. I feel so lucky to have received this award for the second time," Smythe said on Twitter.
South Korean cartoonist Keum Suk Gendry-Kim's "The Waiting" about families forcibly separated during the 1950-53 Korean War was nominated for Best International Book of the 2022 Harvey Awards, but the honor went to Mirka Andolfo's "Sweet Paprika."
Kim won in the same category for "Grass," depicting the life of victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery, in 2020, becoming the first Korean to win a Harvey award.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
SoftBank chief visits Seoul amid Samsung-Arm merger speculation
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(Yonhap Interview) LG's design philosophy lies with building new customer experience
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
N. Korea's military claims to be 'gravely' watching Seoul-Washington aircraft carrier drills
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) USFK brings new equipment to THAAD base to complete upgrade program
-
U.S. imposes sanctions on 5 people, firms for violating UNSC sanctions on N. Korea
-
Yoon meets Applied Materials chief, hails company's investment in S. Korea