Military reports 213 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:13 October 08, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 213 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 280,857, the defense ministry said.
The new cases were comprised of 148 from the Army, 38 from the Air Force, 13 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 13 from the Navy. There was also one case from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 1,412 military personnel are under treatment.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
