Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 213 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:13 October 08, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 213 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 280,857, the defense ministry said.

The new cases were comprised of 148 from the Army, 38 from the Air Force, 13 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 13 from the Navy. There was also one case from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 1,412 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 25, 2021, shows soldiers receiving COVID-19 tests at a screening center at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!