U.S. military footage shows arrival of new rotational force in Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. military on Saturday released footage showing a Stryker armored fighting vehicle arriving in a port city south of Seoul as part of a new American rotational force to operate here for nine months.
The Eighth Army disclosed the video clip, in which the vehicle was seen disembarking at the port in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, to work as a key asset of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT).
The SBCT will replace the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) -- a transition that the U.S. military said would enable "greater mobility and concentration of combat power."
The ABCT operates M-1 Abrams tanks and M-2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, while the Stryker team uses the eight-wheeled armored vehicle, which the U.S. Army says combines firepower, battlefield mobility, survivability and versatility with reduced logistics requirements.
The shift comes as Seoul and Washington are striving to strengthen deterrence against Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
