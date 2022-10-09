Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 01:59 October 09, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, the South Korean military said, after Seoul and Washington wrapped up a naval exercise, involving a U.S. aircraft carrier, the previous day.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, the seventh such provocation in two weeks. It did not provide other details.

The South and the United States concluded the two-day exercise, involving the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan carrier, on Saturday, following their trilateral drills with Japan on Thursday.

The previous day, the North's National Aviation Administration (NAA) said Pyongyang's missile test is a "self-defensive" against what it sees as U.S. military threats.

This photo, taken on Oct. 6, 2022, shows a news report on a North KOrean missile launch being aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK missile launch
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!