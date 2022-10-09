Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 09, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/13 Rain 70

Incheon 16/13 Rain 80

Suwon 15/14 Rain 70

Cheongju 18/13 Sunny 60

Daejeon 18/12 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 15/10 Sunny 80

Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 60

Jeonju 19/14 Sunny 60

Gwangju 20/14 Rain 60

Jeju 23/19 Rain 60

Daegu 19/12 Sunny 60

Busan 21/16 Sunny 60
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!