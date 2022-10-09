Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 09, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/13 Rain 70
Incheon 16/13 Rain 80
Suwon 15/14 Rain 70
Cheongju 18/13 Sunny 60
Daejeon 18/12 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 15/10 Sunny 80
Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 60
Jeonju 19/14 Sunny 60
Gwangju 20/14 Rain 60
Jeju 23/19 Rain 60
Daegu 19/12 Sunny 60
Busan 21/16 Sunny 60
(END)
