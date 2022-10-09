PM set to visit Chile, Uruguay, Argentina this week
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is set to depart for Chile on Sunday for a three-nation trip that will also take him to Uruguay and Argentina, as Seoul seeks to bolster economic cooperation with the Latin American nations, officials said.
During talks with leaders of the three nations, Han will also ask them to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan, the Office for Government Policy Coordination has said in a statement.
In particular, Han and leaders of the three nations are expected to discuss measures to deepen cooperation in the field of raw materials and strategic minerals.
Han is set to leave for Chile later in the day for an official visit that includes talks with Chilean President Gabriel Boric.
As South Korea and Chile mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year, Han and Boric are expected to discuss measures to deepen bilateral relations, according to the statement.
Han will make an official visit to Uruguay on Wednesday and hold talks with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou.
During the talks in Montevideo, Han and the Uruguayan president are expected to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral ties.
On the final leg of his nine-day trip, Han will make an official visit to Argentina on Thursday for a three-day stay.
Han will hold talks with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, and they plan to discuss measures to improve cooperation in various fields, including economic security, the office said.
