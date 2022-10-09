Crucial KBO regular season game postponed, with possible impact on postseason
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- A crucial regular season game in South Korean baseball was rained out on Sunday, potentially affecting the postseason schedule as well.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) game between the KT Wiz and the home team LG Twins at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul was postponed due to rain, and will be played at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday instead.
The Wiz have another game scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday against the NC Dinos.
With two games left, the Wiz are clinging to third place at 79-61-2 (wins-losses-ties), with a winning percentage of .564. The Kiwoom Heroes finished their campaign Saturday at 80-62-2, a .563 winning percentage.
The Wiz must win their two remaining games to clinch third place and advance directly to the first round of the postseason. If the Wiz split the two games, they will end up with the identical record with the Heroes, but the Heroes hold the tiebreak advantage after winning the season series 8-7-1.
Whoever finishes fourth will face the fifth-place Kia Tigers in the wild card series.
If the Heroes end up in fourth place, the wild card series will begin as scheduled on Wednesday.
However, if the Wiz drop to fourth, they will get an extra day of rest and push the start of the wild card series to Thursday.
The higher-seeded team only needs to have a win or a tie and will get two cracks to do so. The Tigers must win two straight games to reach the next round.
The SSG Landers finished with the best record in the regular season and earned a bye to the Korean Series. The Twins locked down the second seed and a trip to the second round of the postseason.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
