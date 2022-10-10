N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected the military training of tactical nuclear weapon units, the country's state media said Monday.
Kim made a "field guidance" to the drills that were conducted from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, while the United States and South Korea were staging a large-scale combined naval exercise in the East Sea involving an aircraft carrier, an Aegis destroyer and a nuclear-powered submarine, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Kim was quoted as saying that he feels no need to have dialogue with enemies and there is nothing to talk with them.
North Korea has ratcheted up tensions on the peninsula with a string of weapons tests, including the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan last week.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
U.S. military footage shows arrival of new rotational force in Korea
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military claims to be 'gravely' watching Seoul-Washington aircraft carrier drills
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon unit: state media
-
N. Korea's military claims to be 'gravely' watching Seoul-Washington aircraft carrier drills