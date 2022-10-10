(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 10)

The gender ministry has often derailed from its primary function so as to serve political purpose. The ministry had acted as if to defend the sexual offenses of former governors and mayors aligned to the DP. It was also biased toward a former DP lawmaker who was embroiled in allegations of corruption and abuses of funds for victims of sexual slavery for the imperial Japanese military during World War II. Much of the grounds leading up to the argument for the closure of the ministry came from the previous administration.