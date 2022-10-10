Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 10, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/08 Rain 60
Incheon 12/09 Rain 60
Suwon 12/10 Rain 60
Cheongju 14/10 Rain 70
Daejeon 15/09 Rain 60
Chuncheon 12/08 Rain 60
Gangneung 16/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 15/11 Rain 60
Gwangju 16/12 Rain 30
Jeju 19/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 17/11 Cloudy 20
Busan 19/13 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of Ukrainian territory
Most Saved
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon unit: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military claims to be 'gravely' watching Seoul-Washington aircraft carrier drills
-
U.S. military footage shows arrival of new rotational force in Korea
-
S. Korean-built nuclear reactor successfully connected to UAE power grid: KEPCO