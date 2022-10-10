Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 10, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/08 Rain 60

Incheon 12/09 Rain 60

Suwon 12/10 Rain 60

Cheongju 14/10 Rain 70

Daejeon 15/09 Rain 60

Chuncheon 12/08 Rain 60

Gangneung 16/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/11 Rain 60

Gwangju 16/12 Rain 30

Jeju 19/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 17/11 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/13 Sunny 0

(END)

