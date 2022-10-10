Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea again fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea in wee hours (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Logistical line cut for Putin, concerns about possible 'nuclear retaliation' rise (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea conducts nighttime launch of 2 SRBMs into East Sea (Donga Ilbo)

-- Nighttime N.K. missile provocation; N. Korea flaunts capabilities to fire missiles 'anytime' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Crimean Bridge, 'Putin's pride,' explodes (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires 2 missiles into East Sea on weekend night (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea undertakes nighttime provocation on eve of ruling party's founding anniv. (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Neighborhood laundries disappearing, 2,000 stores closed in half a year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Xi Jinping all but certain to be reelected for 3rd term; economy also returns to socialism (Korea Economic Daily)

