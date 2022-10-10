Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:30 October 10, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea again fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea in wee hours (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Logistical line cut for Putin, concerns about possible 'nuclear retaliation' rise (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea conducts nighttime launch of 2 SRBMs into East Sea (Donga Ilbo)
-- Nighttime N.K. missile provocation; N. Korea flaunts capabilities to fire missiles 'anytime' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Crimean Bridge, 'Putin's pride,' explodes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires 2 missiles into East Sea on weekend night (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea undertakes nighttime provocation on eve of ruling party's founding anniv. (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Neighborhood laundries disappearing, 2,000 stores closed in half a year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Xi Jinping all but certain to be reelected for 3rd term; economy also returns to socialism (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North fires 2 SRBMs, 7th volley in 2 weeks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea fires 2 more ballistic missiles, in 7th launch in 15 days (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung, SK on alert over US chip export restrictions to China (Korea Times)
