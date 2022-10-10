New COVID-19 cases under 10,000 on waning infections, fewer tests
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the first time in 14 weeks Monday amid waning virus infections and fewer tests over the extended weekend.
The country reported 8,981 new COVID-19 infections, including 47 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,979,770, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Sunday's count marks the first time daily coronavirus cases fell under 10,000 since the 6,242 tally on July 4.
South Korea has seen a gradual downtrend in new infections after peaking at over 180,000 cases per day in mid-August.
The country added 23 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 28,698.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 311, compared with 305 from the previous day.
In line with the waning virus wave, the government has eased antivirus restrictions, including lifting all outdoor mask mandates and the COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement for inbound travelers.
But the authorities have warned of a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and the seasonal influenza this winter and moved to better protect vulnerable groups.
