Padres' Kim Ha-seong scores 3 runs, advances to NLDS
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- San Diego Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong is moving on to the next stage in the ongoing major league postseason.
The Padres blanked the New York Mets 6-0 in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field in New York on Sunday (local time), capturing the best-of-three series and earning a date with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series (NLDS).
Kim scored half of those six runs, after drawing three walks. Three runs and three walks are both the most by a Korean player in a major league postseason game. Kim also became the first Korean to steal a bag in a big league playoff game, when he swiped second base in the fourth.
Kim is playing in his first big league postseason and is now the only Korean still playing in October.
He batted 2-for-8 in three games against the Mets but collected four free passes.
Kim drew a two-out walk in the top of the second inning and came around to score on Austin Nola's RBI single.
In the fourth, Kim once again walked with two outs, and stole second base to get himself into scoring position. Trent Grisham brought him home with a single to center.
After striking out in the sixth, Kim led off the eighth inning with a walk. Kim advanced to third after a single and a sacrifice bunt, before Juan Soto cashed him in with a single.
The best-of-five NLDS begins at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles at 6:37 p.m. local time Tuesday, or 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in South Korea.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon unit: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military claims to be 'gravely' watching Seoul-Washington aircraft carrier drills
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean-built nuclear reactor successfully connected to UAE power grid: KEPCO
-
U.S. military footage shows arrival of new rotational force in Korea