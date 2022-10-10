Season's 1st snow falls on Mount Seorak, Gwangdeok
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The first snow of the season fell on portions of Mount Seorak and Gwangdeok in South Korea's northeastern region on Monday, nine days earlier than last year, the state weather agency said.
Flakes were seen falling on Mount Seorak at about 11 a.m. while the first snow was also witnessed on Mount Gwangdeok early in the morning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The season's first snow event came nine days earlier than last year's at Jungcheong Shelter of Mount Seorak, 1,676 meters above sea level, the KMA said.
Meanwhile, Seoul recorded the morning low at 9.3 C, the lowest since the fall season began.
The morning lows for Incheon, west of Seoul, and Suwon, south of the capital, were recorded at 9 C and 8.9 C, respectively.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of Ukrainian territory
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon unit: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military claims to be 'gravely' watching Seoul-Washington aircraft carrier drills
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean-built nuclear reactor successfully connected to UAE power grid: KEPCO
-
U.S. military footage shows arrival of new rotational force in Korea