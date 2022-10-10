Military reports 111 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:51 October 10, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 111 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 281,103, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 71 from the Army, 22 from the Air Force, nine from the Navy and six from units under the direct control of the ministry. There were also two from the Marine Corps and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 1,327 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of Ukrainian territory
Most Saved
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Ex-President Moon calls for peace amid heightened tension over N.K. missile launch
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon unit: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military claims to be 'gravely' watching Seoul-Washington aircraft carrier drills
-
S. Korean-built nuclear reactor successfully connected to UAE power grid: KEPCO
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea stages 'super-large' caliber artillery firing drills targeting major ports of enemies: KCNA