Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 111 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:51 October 10, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 111 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 281,103, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 71 from the Army, 22 from the Air Force, nine from the Navy and six from units under the direct control of the ministry. There were also two from the Marine Corps and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 1,327 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 25, 2021, shows soldiers receiving COVID-19 tests at a screening center at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!