KT Wiz stay in hunt for postseason bye with key victory

Monday's victory kept the Wiz in third place at 80-61-2 (wins-losses-ties), just ahead of the Kiwoom Heroes, who have finished their regular season at 80-62-2. If the Wiz beat the LG Twins in their final regular season game Tuesday, then they will secure the No. 3 seed and reach the first round. In that scenario, the Heroes will end up in fourth place and host the Tigers in the wild card series starting Wednesday.