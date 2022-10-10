Samsung's Ukraine office damaged by Russia's missile attack on Kyiv
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- A building housing Samsung Electronics Co.'s Ukraine operation was damaged following Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on Monday, officials said.
Earlier in the day, Russia shelled several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, leaving at least five dead in the capital city alone, according to news reports.
An official from Samsung Electronics confirmed that some of the building's windows were shattered following the attack, although a missile did not directly hit the location but landed some 150 meters away.
"We have confirmed that no casualties were reported from our local (Ukraine) branch," the official said.
An official from South Korea's foreign ministry added no casualties of Korean nationals were reported from Monday's attack.
