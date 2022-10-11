(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 11)

According to Yun Chang-hyun, a National Assembly member of the ruling People Power Party, the Office for Government Policy Coordination of Prime Minister's Secretariat under the Moon administration probed solar and other power generation projects run by eight local governments and three public enterprises in the March and April of 2018 and found 54 cases of illegality. Budget waste amounted to 5.7 billion won ($4 million). But it neither disclosed the probe results nor expanded the investigation nationwide.