Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:07 October 11, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea raises tension by disclosing tactical nuclear weapon drills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rival parties make populist agenda pitch (Kookmin Daily)
-- Witnesses summoned to parliamentary audits wait for 3 hours and 40 minutes on average to speak a few words (Donga Ilbo)
-- Putin's bloody revenge hits Ukrainian citizens (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un inspects tactical nuclear missile drills targeted at S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea threatens with tactical nuclear weapons (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea ups nuclear threat; Kim Jong-un says he won't talk (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Jong-un's gamble with tactical nuclear weapons, SLBMs at reservoir (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. dollar remains superstrong ahead of G-20 meeting (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Monthly rent tops 'jeonse' in housing market; annual transactions surpass 1 mln (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'I won't discuss my nuclear weapons with anyone': Kim (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un rejects dialogue, vows to bolster nuclear war capabilities (Korea Herald)
-- Danish adoptees demand gov't to probe dark past of exporting babies (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!