Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea raises tension by disclosing tactical nuclear weapon drills (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rival parties make populist agenda pitch (Kookmin Daily)

-- Witnesses summoned to parliamentary audits wait for 3 hours and 40 minutes on average to speak a few words (Donga Ilbo)

-- Putin's bloody revenge hits Ukrainian citizens (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Kim Jong-un inspects tactical nuclear missile drills targeted at S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea threatens with tactical nuclear weapons (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea ups nuclear threat; Kim Jong-un says he won't talk (Hankyoreh)

-- Kim Jong-un's gamble with tactical nuclear weapons, SLBMs at reservoir (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. dollar remains superstrong ahead of G-20 meeting (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Monthly rent tops 'jeonse' in housing market; annual transactions surpass 1 mln (Korea Economic Daily)

