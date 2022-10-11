Today in Korean history
Oct. 12
1897 -- The Daehan Empire is established, with King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty becoming its emperor.
1923 -- Ferry service opens between the ports of Masan, Korea, and Osaka, Japan.
1949 -- South Korea establishes its Air Force.
1962 -- North Korea signs a border treaty with China.
1980 -- A monument is set up on Jeju Island in memory of Hendrick Hamel, a Dutch seaman who became the first Westerner to write about Korea after he was shipwrecked on the island in the 17th century.
1982 -- The OB Bears defeat the Samsung Lions to become the first champions of the South Korean pro baseball league.
1985 -- A test-tube baby is born in South Korea for the first time by a team from Seoul National University.
1987 -- The National Assembly passes a revision of the Constitution to establish free presidential elections.
1992 -- South Korea's first domestically made submarine, the 1,200-ton-class Icheon, is christened.
2015 -- South Korea announces its plan to reintroduce state history textbooks for secondary school students.
