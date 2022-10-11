Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
All News 08:59 October 11, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons.
Yoon's comment comes as the North has ratcheted up tensions with a series of provocative missile launches, including what it says were exercises on loading them with tactical nuclear weapons.
"North Korea is advancing its nuclear development and threatening not only the Republic of Korea but the world," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work. "I believe it has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons."
