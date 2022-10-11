Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 11, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/06 Cloudy 0
Incheon 17/09 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/08 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 18/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/09 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 18/06 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 21/09 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/09 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 19/11 Cloudy 0
Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 10
Daegu 20/10 Cloudy 0
Busan 21/11 Sunny 0
