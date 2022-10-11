Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 11, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/06 Cloudy 0

Incheon 17/09 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/08 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 18/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/09 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/06 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 21/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/09 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 19/11 Cloudy 0

Jeju 20/15 Cloudy 10

Daegu 20/10 Cloudy 0

Busan 21/11 Sunny 0

