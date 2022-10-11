(2nd LD) Yoon's office defends naval drills with Japan
(ATTN: UPDATES with lawmakers' remarks)
By Lee Haye-ah and Lee Minji
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Nothing is wrong with holding joint military exercises with Japan to cope with the common threat of North Korea, a presidential spokesperson said Tuesday, rejecting opposition criticism that such drills could lead to the stationing of Japanese troops in South Korea.
Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, has been voicing such concerns while denouncing trilateral naval exercises, which South Korea held with the United States and Japan in the East Sea last week, as a move legitimizing Japan's Self-Defense Forces as a regular military.
His point was that such exercises would help advance Japan's ambitions to become a normal country capable of waging war and South Korea could fall victim to Japan's renewed militarism and face a fate similar to the 1910-45 colonial rule.
"We cannot imagine the day when the Japanese military invades the Korean Peninsula and the Rising Sun Flag again hangs over the peninsula but it could come true," Lee said, claiming that a military alliance between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan could make the Korean Peninsula a flashpoint.
On Tuesday, the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol rejected the claims.
"The threat of North Korea's nuclear and missile program is biggest for Northeast Asia," deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said in a radio interview with CBS on Tuesday. "When there is a fire, it's so natural that neighbors should combine their strengths to put it out."
Lee went on to argue that it is the president's job as commander-in-chief to ensure a seamless defense posture through military exercises and with the help of the Japanese if possible, noting that Japan has the second-largest number of antisubmarine aircraft after the United States.
The spokesperson added that the previous administration of President Moon Jae-in had also recognized the need for trilateral military exercises and agreed to conduct them.
Earlier in the day, ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Chung Jin-suk said no one would buy the opposition leader's claim at a time when exchanges between South Korea and Japan are set to increase further. Chung also said Lee's claim is one of two most absurd remarks, along with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's promise to give up his nuclear programs.
"I hope he won't blind the people with a frivolous take on history," he said. "I promise the people. Unless the Republic of the Korea is in a situation where it has renounced its sovereign power, the Japanese military will not be allowed to station in South Korea."
Senior PPP members joined Chung in denouncing Lee.
Rep. Sung Il-jong, the PPP's chief policymaker, accused Lee of using the issue to divert public attention from a number of corruption allegations raised against him.
"He remarked that the Rising Sun Flag could be hoisted up. Then does he mean that it's OK for the North Korean flag to be hung?" Sung said. "Don't deceive the people by disguising an attempt to get rid of legal risks with a pro-Japanese rhetoric that would have only worked decades ago."
Lee doubled down on his claim, calling such exercises a "defense disaster" and a "self-inflicting" act.
"It could send a signal that the Republic of Korea recognizes the Japanese Self-Defense Forces as an official military and it could act as a stepping stone moving toward the military alliance between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan," he said. "This is an act that goes against our national interests."
He said the ruling party should heed his concerns rather than trying to portray him as pro-North Korea.
Lee also condemned North Korea's recent provocations.
"The Democratic Party opposes and strongly condemns all North Korean acts that escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula," he said. "North Korea should halt all provocations and return to the dialogue table."
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
-
Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao to fight in S. Korea to raise money for war-torn Ukraine