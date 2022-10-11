'Confidential Assignment 2' tops box office for 5 straight weekends
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- "Confidential Assignment 2: International," the Korean action-comedy sequel to a 2017 hit, has remained No. 1 at the local box office for the fifth consecutive weekend, data showed Tuesday.
The film, starring Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae-jin, drew 303,787 viewers over the extended Hangeul Day holiday weekend from Friday to Monday, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.
Its cumulative total has reached about 6.6 million admissions since its release on Sept. 7.
"Life is Beautiful," a Korean musical film featuring Yum Jung-ah and Ryu Seung-ryong, came in second with 193,000 viewers over the cited period.
"Smile", an American horror movie, took fifth place with 51,000 viewers on the first weekend of it hitting local theaters.
