The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 11, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.76 2.73
2-M 2.97 2.95
3-M 3.23 3.20
6-M 3.77 3.76
12-M 4.34 4.35
