S. Korea to double flights on Gimpo-Haneda route

All News 14:00 October 11, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will double the number of flights on the Gimpo-Haneda route late this month as Japan resumed visa-free travel for visitors, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

The government will have carriers provide 56 flights per week on the Haneda route from the existing 28 starting Oct. 30, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea.

Previously, Japan only allowed package tours and required visas for all visitors in a move to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's two biggest carriers, resumed the Haneda route after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic on June 29 after the two countries agreed to reopen the route a week earlier.

A total of 2.05 million people used the Gimpo-Haneda route in 2019, with an average of 21 flights per week.

Outbound passengers head to Japan on Oct. 11, 2022, as the neighboring country eased travel restrictions despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, on the day. (Yonhap)

