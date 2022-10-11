Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons, a day after the North said it carried out exercises on mobilizing "tactical nukes" and rejected any chances of negotiations.
North Korea has ratcheted up tensions with a series of provocative missile launches in recent weeks, including one that flew over Japan in a demonstration of its ability to strike targets in the U.S. territory of Guam.
-----------------
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to halt provocations, respond to economic aid offer
SEOUL -- The South Korean government on Tuesday called for North Korea to immediately cease tension-escalating activities, a day after Pyongyang said it conducted "tactical nuclear" drills and vowed to strengthen its nuclear force.
On Monday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said its leader Kim Jong-un inspected an exercise of tactical nuclear operation units to assess the "war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability" in response to recent joint military trainings by South Korea and the United States.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader attends greenhouse farm opening ceremony on key party anniv.
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony to mark the completion of building a greenhouse farm in the country's eastern province on a key party anniversary, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.
A day earlier, Kim took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province, on the occasion of the 77th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
U.S. military drills do not justify N. Korean provocations: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States' defensive actions such as joint military drills and naval exercises with South Korea do not justify North Korea's missile provocations, a state department spokesperson said Monday.
The remark comes after North Korea argued its missile tests are "self-defense" actions against U.S. threats.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections rebound to over 15,000 amid downward trend
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebounded to over 15,000 on Tuesday following the extended weekend, though daily infections have been on a downward trend.
The country reported 15,476 new COVID-19 infections, including 95 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,995,246, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Exports down 20.2 pct during first 10 days of October
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports slipped 20.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of October due mainly to sluggish overseas sales of chips, data showed Tuesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$11.8 billion in the Oct. 1-10 period, compared with $14.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
Sluggish chip exports feared to weigh down S. Korean economy: KDI
SEOUL -- South Korea's domestic demand has been improving as the country is seeking to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, but its sluggish exports sparked by external risks are feared to weigh down its economy, a state-run think tank said Tuesday.
Amid the country's eased virus-related regulations, South Korea's face-to-face service industry sustained a "robust" recovery in August, with the contraction in durable goods sales being eased, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a monthly economic assessment report.\
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
State audit involving Moon, no-confidence motion against FM occupy 1st day of parliamentary audit
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons