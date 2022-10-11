KSOE wins 348.6 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean shipyard Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday it has clinched a 348.6 billion-won (US$243 million) order to build one liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for an Oceanian shipping firm.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the vessel at its shipyard in Yeongam on the southwest coast, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.
KSOE said the ship will be delivered to the undisclosed shipper by the second half of 2026.
KSOE has clinched $22.06 billion worth of orders to build 184 vessels so far this year, or 126.5 percent of its yearly order target of $17.44 billion.
KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
(END)
