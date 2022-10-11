Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coldest day of the season occurs nationwide

All News 14:34 October 11, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea witnessed the coldest day of the season on Tuesday with the morning low falling to 7.4 C in Seoul, the state weather agency said.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), early winter weather occurred across the country under the influence of high pressure and influx of cold air from the northwest.

People wearing early winter clothes walk in central Seoul on Oct. 10, 2022, as the morning low fell sharply. (Yonhap)

The lowest daily temperature in Seoul will further drop to 7 C on Wednesday, about 3 C lower than the 30-year average for mid-October, the KMA said, noting some inland regions will witness a morning low of 5 C.

Despite cold morning weather, the daily highs will rise to the 30-year average of 20 C to 22 C in Seoul and other parts of the country on Wednesday, it added.

The morning lows will also climb by 3 C to 5 C nationwide on Thursday, the KMA said.

