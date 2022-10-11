Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 124 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:10 October 11, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 124 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 281,227, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 78 from the Army, 21 from the Air Force, 11 from the Navy and 10 from units under the direct control of the ministry. There were also three from the Marine Corps and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 1,159 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 25, 2021, shows soldiers receiving COVID-19 tests at a screening center at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

