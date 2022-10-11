Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Man found shot by pistol in Seoul

All News 15:08 October 11, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 50s was found shot by a pistol on a road in southern Seoul early Tuesday morning in what appeared to be a suicide attempt, police said.

The man, whose identity was withheld, was found shot near Sindong Neighborhood Park in the capital's Seocho district at 5:33 a.m. and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.

A bullet pierced the man's head and a surgery was ongoing, the agency said, adding a 38-caliber revolver was found at the scene.

An acquaintance reportedly told police that the revolver was possessed by the man's deceased father who was a soldier in his lifetime.

Police speculate that the man may have attempted to take his own life and plan to investigate why and how he held a pistol and why it was fired.

