Man found shot by pistol in Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 50s was found shot by a pistol on a road in southern Seoul early Tuesday morning in what appeared to be a suicide attempt, police said.
The man, whose identity was withheld, was found shot near Sindong Neighborhood Park in the capital's Seocho district at 5:33 a.m. and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.
A bullet pierced the man's head and a surgery was ongoing, the agency said, adding a 38-caliber revolver was found at the scene.
An acquaintance reportedly told police that the revolver was possessed by the man's deceased father who was a soldier in his lifetime.
Police speculate that the man may have attempted to take his own life and plan to investigate why and how he held a pistol and why it was fired.
