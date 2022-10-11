KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 DN 550
KIA CORP. 67,400 DN 3,600
SamsungHvyInd 5,270 DN 220
HyundaiMipoDock 105,500 DN 5,500
KSOE 76,600 DN 3,500
MS IND 16,300 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 288,000 DN 7,500
IS DONGSEO 28,750 DN 1,700
S-Oil 84,500 UP 300
Hanmi Science 29,800 DN 1,850
OCI 94,000 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI WIA 58,300 DN 2,800
SamsungElecMech 117,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 40,050 DN 2,150
F&F 136,000 DN 9,500
HtlShilla 73,000 DN 2,800
HMM 17,800 DN 400
LS ELECTRIC 48,300 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,200 DN 1,150
KorZinc 609,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 13,500 DN 850
Kogas 34,500 DN 1,550
SamsungF&MIns 191,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 153,000 DN 500
KAL 21,400 DN 1,050
AmoreG 24,300 DN 1,350
HyundaiMtr 168,000 DN 7,500
TaekwangInd 720,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,830 DN 100
Youngpoong 659,000 UP 8,000
DongkukStlMill 11,550 0
SK hynix 90,200 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,750 DN 2,450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,050 DN 850
Hanwha 24,050 DN 950
DB HiTek 39,300 DN 1,400
CJ 67,800 DN 3,000
LX INT 41,950 UP 300
KCC 237,000 DN 9,500
SKBP 53,800 DN 900
