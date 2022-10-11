KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ORION Holdings 15,000 UP 100
LOTTE 37,050 DN 900
DongwonInd 236,500 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 55,300 DN 1,000
SLCORP 28,100 DN 2,000
Yuhan 54,900 UP 300
SamsungElec 55,400 DN 800
NHIS 8,870 DN 230
GCH Corp 15,250 DN 750
LotteChilsung 146,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,270 DN 190
POSCO Holdings 230,000 UP 3,500
CJ LOGISTICS 80,300 DN 2,900
DOOSAN 78,900 DN 6,200
DL 57,000 DN 2,500
Meritz Insurance 28,350 DN 1,500
HITEJINRO 24,850 DN 1,050
LS 59,000 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116500 DN5500
GC Corp 117,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 21,550 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 600,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 111,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,100 DN 100
SKC 84,000 DN 8,600
GS Retail 24,400 DN 150
Ottogi 444,500 DN 12,500
MERITZ SECU 3,455 DN 165
LG Corp. 75,700 DN 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 163,000 UP 1,500
Boryung 9,180 DN 790
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,100 DN 100
Shinsegae 229,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 294,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 37,200 DN 2,300
Hyosung 72,000 DN 400
SKNetworks 3,905 DN 155
TaihanElecWire 1,470 DN 55
Hyundai M&F INS 29,800 DN 200
