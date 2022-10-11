KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daesang 20,500 DN 1,300
Daewoong 19,500 DN 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,000 DN 2,300
ShinhanGroup 34,650 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 131,500 DN 3,000
Mobis 201,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 57,700 DN 1,700
S-1 56,300 UP 600
ZINUS 33,000 DN 1,900
Hanchem 173,000 DN 11,500
DWS 44,750 DN 2,700
KEPCO 18,450 DN 900
SamsungSecu 31,050 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 8,100 DN 430
CheilWorldwide 22,850 DN 400
KT 33,900 DN 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,400 DN 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24950 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 9,900 DN 750
SKTelecom 48,700 DN 1,500
HyundaiElev 22,150 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDS 114,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,050 DN 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,040 DN 180
Hanon Systems 7,460 DN 510
SK 199,500 DN 6,500
SAMSUNG CARD 30,200 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 19,300 DN 750
Handsome 24,450 DN 1,100
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,800 UP 2,800
Asiana Airlines 11,200 DN 700
COWAY 52,800 DN 2,700
IBK 9,840 DN 130
DONGSUH 20,300 DN 350
SamsungEng 23,100 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,570 DN 205
LG Uplus 10,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 DN 700
KT&G 86,900 DN 200
(MORE)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
-
Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao to fight in S. Korea to raise money for war-torn Ukraine