KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 13,500 DN 1,050
Doosanfc 27,250 DN 3,150
LG Display 13,900 UP 250
Kangwonland 23,650 DN 550
NAVER 158,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 50,100 DN 800
NCsoft 336,000 DN 13,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,600 DN 2,300
COSMAX 45,400 DN 4,050
KIWOOM 73,200 DN 2,900
DSME 19,350 DN 1,050
HDSINFRA 4,520 DN 155
DWEC 4,080 DN 155
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,900 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 400,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,150 DN 2,000
LG H&H 613,000 DN 37,000
LGCHEM 597,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO E&C 50,200 DN 4,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,500 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,800 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 78,200 DN 3,500
Celltrion 165,000 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 20,300 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 1,100
KIH 46,950 DN 2,050
GS 43,850 DN 600
LIG Nex1 90,000 DN 100
Fila Holdings 29,350 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,850 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 1,985 DN 130
AMOREPACIFIC 98,300 DN 7,200
FOOSUNG 12,000 DN 400
SK Innovation 156,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 26,250 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 44,650 DN 1,250
Hansae 14,000 DN 100
Youngone Corp 42,250 DN 1,400
(MORE)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
-
Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao to fight in S. Korea to raise money for war-torn Ukraine