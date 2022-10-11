KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 62,000 DN 3,700
GKL 15,100 DN 750
KOLON IND 43,100 DN 1,750
HanmiPharm 228,500 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 26,450 DN 500
Meritz Financial 20,850 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 6,180 DN 140
emart 83,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 50 DN800
KOLMAR KOREA 35,100 DN 2,600
PIAM 32,800 DN 450
HANJINKAL 35,450 DN 1,550
CHONGKUNDANG 75,900 DN 700
DoubleUGames 46,250 DN 550
HL MANDO 42,500 DN 3,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 802,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,450 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,350 DN 500
Netmarble 48,700 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 178,000 DN 13,500
HD HYUNDAI 57,600 DN 1,500
ORION 98,200 DN 2,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,150 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,800 DN 300
BGF Retail 172,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 80,700 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 10,300 DN 500
HYOSUNG TNC 269,500 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 306,500 DN 15,500
HANILCMT 10,750 DN 1,050
SKBS 68,800 DN 3,700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 DN 300
KakaoBank 17,800 DN 550
HYBE 118,500 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 51,400 DN 2,600
LG Energy Solution 497,500 UP 15,000
DL E&C 34,700 DN 1,300
kakaopay 36,350 DN 3,750
K Car 12,400 DN 1,100
SKSQUARE 37,500 DN 1,400
