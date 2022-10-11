(LEAD) Seoul shares tumble 1.83 pct amid tightening woes, geopolitical risks
(ATTN: ADDS photo, bond yield at bottom)
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks tumbled nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as investors sold off tech, auto and other stocks amid concerns that monetary tightening and geopolitical risks could tip the global economy into a recession. The Korean won also ended sharply lower against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 40.77 points, or 1.83 percent, to end at 2,192.07.
Trading volume was moderate at 846.31 million shares worth 7.75 trillion won (US$5.42 billion), with losers far outpacing gainers 866 to 60.
Institutional investors sold a net 309.7 billion won worth of shares, while foreign and retail investors bought a net combined 306.7 billion won worth of shares.
Tech and auto issues were among sharp decliners.
"The market mood remained fragile on news that the U.S.-China tension results in toughened rules on the chip industry, which is the backbone of the South Korean economy," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Park Gwang-nam said.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.42 percent to close at 55,400 won, and chip giant SK hynix shed 1.1 percent to 90,200 won.
The fall came amid recent selling of U.S. semiconductor stocks following Washington's export controls to limit China's access to U.S. chip technology and chipmaking equipment.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.04 percent, hitting the lowest level in two years on a slump in semiconductor stocks.
Carmakers also ended lower, with top automaker Hyundai Motor sinking 4.27 percent to 168,000 won and its affiliate Kia falling 5.07 percent to 67,400 won, amid mounting concerns that their competitiveness could be seriously hurt by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside the U.S. from tax incentives.
Battery maker LG Energy Solutions was among the few gainers, advancing 3.11 percent to 15,000 won, and major chemical firm LG Chem also inched up 1.36 percent to 8,000 won.
The local currency ended at 1,435.20 won against the U.S. dollar, down 22.80 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 6.6 basis points to 4.342 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 8.6 basis points to 4.306 percent.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
(URGENT) S. Korea, U.S. fire 4 ground-to-ground missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Allies fire 4 missiles into East Sea in response to N. Korea's provocation: military
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) Yoon's office says security situation is 'grave'
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
Chinese account for 62 pct of apartment purchases by foreigners since 2015: gov't
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
-
Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao to fight in S. Korea to raise money for war-torn Ukraine