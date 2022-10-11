Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kossen to raise 6.1 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:40 October 11, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Kossen Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 6.1 billion won(US$4.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.72 million common shares at a price of 1,280 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
