5,000 S. Koreans head to Japan as COVID-19 restrictions lifted
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- More than 5,000 South Koreans headed to Japan on Tuesday, on the first day of lifted border restrictions, according to airport officials here.
Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers after nearly two years and seven months, under which visas for stays of up to 90 days are no longer mandatory under the visa waiver agreements that Japan has with a total of 68 countries.
Previously, Japan only allowed package tours and required visas for all visitors in a move to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Incheon International Airport Corporation said 4,162 South Korean passengers were on board on 22 flights leaving the country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport, to Japan on Tuesday. The number is sharply up from 1,723 local passengers a week earlier.
Also, 925 South Korean passengers departed from Gimpo International Airport, just west of Seoul, to Haneda International Airport, just outside of Tokyo, on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Seoul government announced carriers will provide 56 flights per week on the Gimpo-Haneda route from the existing 28 starting Oct. 30 amid eased border restrictions.
