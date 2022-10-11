Kim, 55, led the Bears to three Korean Series titles during his tenure: 2015, 2016 and 2019. With Kim at the helm, the Bears reached the championship round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in each of his first seven seasons, from 2015 to 2021, before missing the postseason altogether this year. Kim is the first manager ever to make it to the Korean Series in seven consecutive years.

(END)