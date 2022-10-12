U.S. remains open to dialogue with N. Korea despite Kim remarks: NSC spokesperson
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to remain open to dialogue with North Korea without any preconditions, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) said Tuesday.
The remark comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country feels no need for dialogue with the U.S. or South Korea.
"Our goal is the complete, verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and we believe that there's still a diplomatic path forward to this," NSC coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said in a virtual press briefing.
"We have said we would be willing to sit down with Kim Jong-un without preconditions to negotiate that kind of an outcome, He has not responded to that offer, except to say that he has only continued his provocations, continued his missile launches, continued to try to pursue his nuclear ambitions, and all that's doing is causing greater insecurity and instability," added Kirby.
North Korea staged seven rounds of ballistic missile launches over the past two weeks, with its last missile test taking place on Sunday (Seoul time). The country has fired more than 40 ballistic missiles this year alone, the largest number of ballistic missiles it launched in a single year.
Pyongyang is also said to have completed all preparations for a nuclear test.
South Korea's spy agency earlier said the North may conduct its seventh nuclear test after Oct. 16, or after the Chinese Communist Party holds its National Congress.
Kirby said the U.S. currently remains focused on enhancing its bilateral and trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan amid the prolonged hiatus in dialogue with the North.
North has avoided denuclearization talks since late 2019.
The NSC spokesperson declined to comment when asked if the U.S. may consider redeploying U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea when or if Pyongyang actually conducts its seventh nuclear test.
The North conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
