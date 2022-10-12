Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:09 October 12, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Will nat'l scholastic performance test return? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's trade deficit accumulates to US$32.7 bln; IMF forecasts growth at 2 pct (Kookmin Daily)
-- IMF warns against global recession next year, cuts forecasts (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's stocks, currency in 'panic' amid global woes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Cold winter to hit global economy' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- For 20 years, S. Korea has no strategy to counter low birthrate, aging (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nat'l scholastic performance test set to return as Yoon says, 'All schools can participate' (Hankyoreh)
-- Private Kim drank water polluted with heavy metal today (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Interest burden to grow by 17 tln won if BOK opts for big step (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Era of technology sovereignty, technology decides a country's fate (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Japan opens up and planes from Gimpo to Haneda are full (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon criticizes N.K. for provocations, stresses military cooperation with Japan (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul mulls various options if N. Korea conducts nuclear test (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!