Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Will nat'l scholastic performance test return? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's trade deficit accumulates to US$32.7 bln; IMF forecasts growth at 2 pct (Kookmin Daily)
-- IMF warns against global recession next year, cuts forecasts (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's stocks, currency in 'panic' amid global woes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Cold winter to hit global economy' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- For 20 years, S. Korea has no strategy to counter low birthrate, aging (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Nat'l scholastic performance test set to return as Yoon says, 'All schools can participate' (Hankyoreh)
-- Private Kim drank water polluted with heavy metal today (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Interest burden to grow by 17 tln won if BOK opts for big step (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Era of technology sovereignty, technology decides a country's fate (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Japan opens up and planes from Gimpo to Haneda are full (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon criticizes N.K. for provocations, stresses military cooperation with Japan (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul mulls various options if N. Korea conducts nuclear test (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
-
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch named new skipper for MLB team in S. Korea exhibitions
-
Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao to fight in S. Korea to raise money for war-torn Ukraine
-
Yoon says he will allow scholastic performance test for all schools
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
-
S. Korea urges Pyongyang to halt provocations, respond to economic aid offer