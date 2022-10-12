Korean-language dailies

-- Will nat'l scholastic performance test return? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's trade deficit accumulates to US$32.7 bln; IMF forecasts growth at 2 pct (Kookmin Daily)

-- IMF warns against global recession next year, cuts forecasts (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's stocks, currency in 'panic' amid global woes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Cold winter to hit global economy' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- For 20 years, S. Korea has no strategy to counter low birthrate, aging (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Nat'l scholastic performance test set to return as Yoon says, 'All schools can participate' (Hankyoreh)

-- Private Kim drank water polluted with heavy metal today (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Interest burden to grow by 17 tln won if BOK opts for big step (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Era of technology sovereignty, technology decides a country's fate (Korea Economic Daily)

