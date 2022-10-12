Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Innovation's trading unit invests in U.S. clean fuel company

All News 07:42 October 12, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- SK Trading International Co., a subsidiary of South Korean refiner SK Innovation Co., said Wednesday it has invested in a U.S. clean fuel company to bolster its green energy drive.

The company did not disclose the amount of the investment in Infinium, a California-based startup that engages in the production of electrofuels, an ultra-low carbon fuel as an alternative to fossil-based fuels.

Infinium's electrofuels use carbon dioxide waste and renewable power from wind, solar and hydroelectric sources to create hydrogen-based alternative fuels. Electrofuels have also drawn attention as a sustainable alternative to jet fuel.

SK Trading International CEO and President Suh Sok-won (L) and Noh Sang-ku (R), a senior director at SK Energy, pose for a photo with Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium, joining the signing ceremony via virtual link, on Sept. 30, 2022, in this photo provided by SK Innovation, the parent firm of the two SK units, on Oct. 12, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#SKTI #US investment #electrofuel
