Wednesday's weather forecast

09:02 October 12, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/09 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 22/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/05 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/14 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/07 Cloudy 20

Busan 23/12 Cloudy 10

