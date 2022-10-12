Nation gripped by season's coldest morning weather
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The coldest weather of the season swept across the nation on Wednesday with temperatures dropping below freezing in some areas in Gangwon Province, east of Seoul, the state weather agency said.
The lowest daily temperatures fell to around 5 C in most of the country, while residents in inland mountain areas experienced a morning low of around zero and a mix of frost and ice, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The morning low dipped to minus 1.3 C in the Daegwallyeong district, in Gangwon Province, and 6.5 C in Seoul, the KMA said, adding the season's lowest temperature has been renewed for three days in a row in the capital.
The KMA attributed the early winter cold to the influx of cold air from the north. Due to high atmospheric pressure, however, the sky will be clear and sunny, pushing up the mercury to around 20 C in the daytime, the agency forecast.
Thus, the daily temperature difference will widen to a maximum of around 20 C, it noted. The morning low will rise to the 30-year average nationwide on Thursday.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
-
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch named new skipper for MLB team in S. Korea exhibitions
-
Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao to fight in S. Korea to raise money for war-torn Ukraine
-
Yoon says he will allow scholastic performance test for all schools
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
-
Coldest day of the season occurs nationwide