Hyundai Chemical completes construction of heavy-feed petrochemical factory
SEJONG, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Chemical Co. has completed the construction of a petrochemical complex using cheap heavy fuel oil as a feedstock in South Korea's western city of Seosan, a move that diversifies its business portfolio and boosts the country's exports, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
The heavy-feed petrochemical complex was built at major refiner Hyundai Oilbank's Daesan petrochemical complex in Seosan, about 100 kilometers southwest of Seoul, with a capacity of producing 850,000 tons of ethylene and 500,000 tons of polypropylene per year, according to the industry ministry.
It is the country's first HPC project that uses such cheap materials as heavy fuel oil and by-product gas, compared with existing facilities using liquefied petroleum gas and other materials.
Global energy group Shell was the only private entity that has petrochemical factories using low-price materials.
Hyundai Chemical is a joint venture between Hyundai Oilbank and Lotte Chemical Corp.
Compared with existing petrochemical factories, the newly built one is expected to export 1.15 million tons of petrochemical products per year worth 3.8 trillion won (US$2.65 billion) based on its price competitiveness, the ministry said in a release.
"This HPC project has heightened the competitiveness of the domestic petrochemical industry. The government will actively ease regulations to help companies better achieve goals through new projects and investment," Second Vice Industry Minister Park Il-jun said during a ceremony to mark the completion of the farm.
The ceremony was also attended by HD Hyundai chief Chung Ki-sun and other officials of related firms, the ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ruling party suspends ex-chair Lee's membership for additional year
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Yoon's approval rating slips below 30 pct after hot mic incident: poll
-
DP files petition with rights watchdog over cartoon satirizing Yoon
-
(4th LD) N.K. leader inspects training of tactical nuclear weapon units: KCNA
-
DP denounces failed missile launch as 'security vacuum' in Yoon administration
-
Ruling party set to decide on extra penalty for former leader
-
Opposition leader denounces trilateral naval drills as 'pro-Japanese'
-
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief over N.K. provocations
-
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch named new skipper for MLB team in S. Korea exhibitions
-
Filipino boxing legend Pacquiao to fight in S. Korea to raise money for war-torn Ukraine
-
Yoon says he will allow scholastic performance test for all schools
-
(LEAD) Yoon says N. Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons
-
Coldest day of the season occurs nationwide