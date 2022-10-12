Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Board members mostly see rate increases to as high as 3.5 pct: BOK chief

All News 11:27 October 12, 2022

(END)

Keywords
#rate decision
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!