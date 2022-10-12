N. Korea reveals mosaic mural of Kim Jong-un for 1st time
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea unveiled a "mosaic mural" of its leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, a move seen aimed at bolstering his personality cult in his 10th year in power.
A large-scale mosaic mural featuring Kim was set up at Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in the country's eastern province, according to an image captured from footage by the state-run TV station.
Kim was depicted digging the first shovel of earth at a ceremony to mark the start of the construction of the farm in Hamju County in February, it showed. He also attended a ceremony to open the farm earlier this week to mark the 77th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
It was the first known wall painting of Kim Jong-un in North Korea. The country had erected mosaic murals, mainly made of pieces of colored glass and tiles, for late former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il across the country for propaganda purposes.
"As about 10 years have passed since Kim Jong-un took office, the North appears to show to the people that Kim has risen to the rank of his late grandfather and father in terms of all sectors including politics, economy and military," said Yang Moo-jin, president of University of North Korean Studies.
Kim Jong-un took power in December 2011 following the sudden death of his father Kim Jong-il and has cemented his power through a reign of terror.
