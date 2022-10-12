Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 333 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:10 October 12, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 333 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 281,564, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 232 from the Army, 42 from the Air Force, 26 from the Navy, 22 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 11 from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 1,105 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 25, 2021, shows soldiers receiving COVID-19 tests at a screening center at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

